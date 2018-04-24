Sheriff: Fallen deputies were 'fun-loving, God-fearing, good men'

TRENTON, Fla. - Hundreds of law enforcement officers and civilians gathered Tuesday morning in Gilchrist County to remember the lives of two deputies gunned down last week in the line of duty.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, were eating together at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton last Thursday when a 59-year-old man walked in and fatally shot them. Both deputies were in uniform.

Authorities said the gunman, John Hubert Highnote, then went to his car and killed himself.

A memorial in front of the restaurant continued to grow this week as law enforcement officers from around the state and across the country arrived ahead of Tuesday's services.

RELATED: Condolences pour in for Gilchrist County deputies |

Residents rocked by tragedy launch #GilchristStrong fundraiser

Florida transportation officials urged drivers in the area to be patient Tuesday and expect delays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along U.S. 129, State Road 26 and State Road 500.

Law enforcement officers from as far away as Miami were seen Tuesday morning, preparing to pay their respect to their fallen comrades.

A viewing at Bell Middle/High School in Trenton was followed by a non-denominational service as two flag-draped coffins sat at the front of the school's packed auditorium.

Graveside honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Bronson Cemetery.

"Both of these guys were fun-loving, God-fearing, good, good men," Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said during Tuesday's memorial.

He said his agency has received thousands of handwritten cards and that the outpouring speaks volumes about Ramirez and Lindsey.

"We do indeed miss our friends," Schultz said.

Schultz said Ramirez helped initiate a program for the Sheriff's Office to help deputies recognize those with autism after his own child was diagnosed with autism. He said Lindsey was instrumental in developing a system for focus areas in the county to help make the streets safer.

News4Jax spoke Monday with family members of Ramirez shortly after they arrived from El Paso, Texas.

They were visibly upset but wanted the world to know that Ramirez was a great father to his two children, a 4-year-old and a baby. They also said he was an all-around good person.

Ramirez leaves behind a wife, along with his two young children. He had seven years of law enforcement experience, serving at the Williston Police Department and the Levy County Sheriff's Office before joining the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office in 2016.

Lindsey, who the sheriff said worked on Ramirez's shift, served more than three years with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, first joining the agency in 2013.

News4Jax will be streaming the funeral service online.

Marina Thomas, the daughter of the chaplain for the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office, urged all Gilchrist County residents to attend the services for the two deputies. An overflow area was set up Tuesday on the football field of Bell High as a huge turnout is expected.

"These are two local heroes from our hometown," Thomas said. "I feel like it's everybody's duty to come out to support them and their families."

Sunrise over Bell High School. Law enforcement from across the state already arriving to honor Dep Taylor Lindsey and Sgt Noel Ramirez. Overflow area set up on the football field with huge turnout expected. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/qdQdumkIph — Chris Parenteau (@WJXTChris) April 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.