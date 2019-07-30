Man accused of sexual battery on a minor under investigation in 2 states

A man accused of sexual battery on a girl who was older than 12, but still a minor at the time of the alleged incidents, is now under two separate investigation by deputies in Nassau County and Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Brynen Andrew Lafayette, 24, was booked Monday into the Nassau County jail on a charge of aggravated sexual battery on a child older 12.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, Lafayette was a friend of the victim’s family.

The victim told deputies about two alleged incidents during summer 2017.

The report stated Lafayette was 22 when the alleged victim stayed at his home on Tomlinson Road. The victim told investigators it was on a Saturday night when Lafayette unclothed her and began to sexually assault her when she told him she didn’t want to have sex.

The following day after they returned from church, the victim said Lafayette told her he wanted to have sex with her and she only agreed out of fear because she knew he owned a gun, according to the report.

When a detective recently spoke with Lafayette at his home, he admitted that he left Florida during the 2017 hurricane evacuation and drove to North Carolina.

The detective noted in his report that based on what he was told by the girl and the fact that she was under the age of consent, there was enough probable cause to charge Lafayette with sexual battery on a minor. The detective also checked off a box in the report that stated there was evidence that a crime had been committed.

According to the same report, Lafayette is also under investigation in Brunswick, North Carolina, where charges are pending for one count of statutory rape. It’s unclear whether that investigation involves a different girl.

The report also stated there was concern that Lafayette may attempt to flee the United States because he had a planned trip to Germany in October.

A Nassau County judge set Lafayette’s bond at $75,000.

