Sheriff: Ex-boyfriend of missing stylist no longer person of interest

YULEE, Fla. - The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Nassau County stylist who has been missing for nearly a month and is presumed dead is no longer considered a person of interest in her disappearance, Sheriff Bill Leeper said Thursday.

The day after Joleen Cummings' family reported her missing in May, Cummings' ex-boyfriend, Jason Gee, was arrested on violation of probation for a 2017 drug charge and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities initially named Gee a person of interest in Cummings' disappearance, after he refused to answer questions about the case when he was arrested.

But investigators later found surveillance video that they said shows Cummings' co-worker dumping her SUV near a Home Depot. That co-worker, Kimberly Kessler, has since been arrested on a grand theft auto charge and was named as a suspect in Cummings' disappearance.

Kessler pleaded not guilty Thursday to the car theft charge.

Cummings worked with Kessler, who was living under the name Jennifer Sybert, at Tangles Hair Salon in Nassau County.

After Gee pleaded guilty to his possession charges and admitted he violated his probation, Leeper confirmed Thursday that Gee is no longer a person of interest in Cummings' disappearance.

Gee was sentenced to six months in jail on each drug charge and will serve the sentences concurrently. He was given credit for 24 days of time served on the probation violation and 23 days time served on the drug charges.

He was also ordered to pay court costs.

