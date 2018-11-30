Colley sentenced to death in St. Johns County double murder

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man who gunned down his estranged wife and her best friend in the couple's upscale St. Johns County home in 2015 was sentenced to death Friday for their murders.

A jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for James Colley Jr. in July, and Circuit Judge Howard Maltz followed that recommendation Friday, saying Colley's conduct deserved the "harshest penalty" allowed by Florida law.

In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, Colley was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two burglary counts and a count of aggravated stalking. Maltz tacked on life in prison sentences for the attempted murder charges.

At a Spencer hearing in October, Colley apologized and called the killings a "terrible accident."

"I wish it would have been different, but it's not, and I'm sorry for all parties involved," Colley said.

A Spencer hearing typically is the last chance for a defendant facing the death penalty to persuade the court to spare his life.

Speaking in measured words Friday, Maltz scoffed at Colley's claim that the murders were an accident, saying Colley “executed” the two women “in the prime of their lives,” and “devastated” their families.

Colley killed his estranged wife, Amanda, and her best friend, Lindy Dobbins, when he went on a shooting spree inside the couple’s home on Aug. 27, 2015.

A woman who survived the deadly rampage testified that Colley showed up uninvited at the home, looking for a man he believed was in a relationship with Amanda Colley, 36. Earlier that day, Colley had been ordered by a judge not to have contact with his wife, who had an injunction against him.

Rachel Hendricks told jurors that she and Dobbins, 39, ran and hid in a walk-in closet after Colley appeared in the backyard of hte home carrying a gun and opened fire.

Hendricks said Colley forced his way into the closet and held the gun to Dobbins' head as Hendricks ran for her life. She said she heard a shot as she fled.

Prosecutors said Amanda Colley heard her best friend being shot in the closet before James Colley found her, wounded on the bathroom floor, and shot her multiple times as she begged for her life.

Colley took off after the shooting spree and was arrested after a traffic stop in Virginia hours later. He has been in custody ever since.

Colley did not speak in court Friday. His conviction and sentence will be automatically appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

