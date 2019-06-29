ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Jacksonville man who was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed two bicyclists on Racetrack Road bonded out of jail Friday evening, according to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office inmate records.

Henry Haigler was booked on two felony charges of hit-and-run and was ordered held on $50,000 bond.

The bicyclists were killed on the morning of June 15 on Racetrack Road between Durbin Pavilion Parkway and U.S. Highway 1. Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said Haigler called detectives early the following Wednesday and said he wanted to turn himself in.

The victims were identified but both families have invoked Marsy's Law, which allows them to keep their names confidential. The arrest report identifies them only as women.

According to court records, Haigler was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2003 in Alachua County. Court records show he pleaded no contest, was adjudicated guilty, was placed on probation until 2004 and completed 50 hours of community service and a substance abuse program. Haigler's license was suspended for six months.

