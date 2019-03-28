1-year-old abducted near Atlanta, believed to be in 'extreme danger'

JACKSON CO., GA - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old who police believe is in extreme danger.

Baylee Sue Peeples, 1, was abducted by 39-year-old Robert Joseph Peeples, authorities say. A photo of the man has not been released.

Robert Peeples is described as the non-custodial parent, white male, 5’10” tall and weighing 187 pounds. He was last seen at Rock Forge Road in Jefferson, GA.

Baylee is described as being 25-pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts reading, "always amazing," with a pink/black jacket with "love."

The last "ping location" was Lawrenceville Highway and Pleasant Hill Rd in Gwinnett County. Police say they could be traveling in a white GMC Van.

For more info, please contact Arcade PD at 706-367-1821 // Operator R366.

