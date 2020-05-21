GBI arrests man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the man credited with filming the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old man whose death has sparked unrest after video of his killing surfaced this month.

On Thursday, the GBI announced the arrest of William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. The 50-year-old is being booked into the Glynn County jail on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan marks the third person charged in the case. He joins Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son seen on video confronting Arbery before he was shot dead Feb. 23 in Satilla Shores. Both McMichaels are charged with murder.

In a statement Thursday evening, attorneys representing Arbery’s parents said they were relieved to learn Bryan had been taken into custody.

“We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process,” the statement said. “His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well.”

The attorneys said Arbery’s family was grateful for the GBI’s efforts as the agency has “tirelessly pursued the evidence in this case," adding that they want anyone who had a hand in Arbery’s killing to be held accountable.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.