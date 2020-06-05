17 new coronavirus cases in Southeast Georgia; state surpasses 50,000

Georgia reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the state total past 50,000, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that the state’s confirmed cases had reached 50,621, an increase of 774 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Gov. Brian Kemp said 2,840 of the state’s long-term care facility residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the virus. “This is important progress, but we won’t stop fighting to protect Georgia’s most vulnerable,” Kemp tweeted.

The statewide death toll was at 2,174 as of Friday afternoon, according to the health department, after 24 additional deaths were announced Thursday. One of the new deaths reported Thursday was a Pierce County resident, bringing the total there to four deaths.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 664 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17 new cases reported Friday. A total of 24 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the region.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties:

This week, Georgia started updating its statewide COVID-19 data once a day on the state health department website. The update will be scheduled for 3 p.m.

“This will allow time to process and validate laboratory and case reports to improve data quality and accuracy,” the Georgia Department of Public Health wrote on the website.

