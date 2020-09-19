Advisory panel recommends changes for Glynn County Police Department

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Days after activists demanded changes in the Glynn County Police Department, citing systemic issues, the county announced that a panel appointed by commissioners in April to review the department’s structure and operations has recommended “improvements and corrective action.”

The panel was created after a grand jury indicted Police Chief John Powell and three ex-officers following an investigation of the department’s narcotics unit.

A new permanent police chief has since been named to lead the embattled department.

At a rally Tuesday morning, activists said they want a Citizen Review Board to handle complaints against the police department and make recommendations to the county commission about how to hold officers accountable.

The community leaders pointed out that the department has never had a person of color as its police chief and they want to see the commission commit to changing that pattern to regain the trust and confidence of the community.

The panel’s recommendations did not include the creation of a specific Citizen Review Board but did address some policies related to the activists' concerns, including launching an online police reporting system for residents to use and a new system for tracking citizen complaints.

The panel also wants the department to have regular meetings with The Community Leaders Group. The idea would be to encourage open discussion and to help the department explore how to better recruit minorities, improve community relationships and increase transparency, the panel said.

The panel also recommended monthly, virtual Town Hall Meetings where citizens can ask questions of the Chief of Police and other officers.

The recommendations come after a judge ruled last week that voters cannot vote on a planned referendum that could have abolished the Glynn County Police Department altogether.

Superior Court Judge Charles Rose ruled the referendum was unconstitutional and ordered the measure be taken off the Nov. 3 ballot after state lawmakers passed the bill that created the referendum and Kemp signed it.

The Brunswick News reported that the Glynn County Supervisor of Elections said the board will not appeal the decision.

Efforts to abolish the Glynn County Police Department were motivated by a series of scandals, including the deaths of three people who died in shootings involving one Glynn County officer. The effort gained momentum after Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot and a former police officer and district attorney investigator, his son and one other man were charged with murder in his death.

According to the county’s news release Saturday, the police department has embraced the recommendations from the panel that were submitted to the Board of Commissioners and GCPD leadership.

Other recommended changes include: