Ware County triggers early release schedule today over severe weather warnings

All Ware County schools will follow their early release schedules Thursday because of the chance for severe storms moving through the area in the afternoon when students would normally be heading home, district officials announced Thursday morning.

DAFFODIL and elementary schools will release at 10:30 a.m., middle schools will release at 11 a.m., and the high school will release at 11:30 a.m. All after-school events are canceled Thursday.

District officials said updated information indicates the impact of the storm system moving across the area Thursday could include hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and possible tornadic activity during the timeframe that buses would be transporting students home. State law prevents school buses from operating when winds are in excess of 30 mph.

“We understand the inconvenience of making this decision at this time, but the safety of our students and staff is our primary focus,” district officials wrote in a Facebook post. “We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all our families and staff during weather-related events.”

The Weather Authority team says large storms capable of producing high winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are a possibility in southern Georgia.

Models continue to bring the squall line into inland Southeast Georgia and I-75 around noon and push it eastward to the Atlantic Coast early around sunset.

News4Jax has declared a Weather Alert Day from Noon to 7 p.m. with a focus across Southeast Georgia.

The storms are currently expected to track across the Waycross area from 1 to 2 p.m.