Glynn County Police announce arrests in Lehrkamp case, say it wasn’t hazing

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Five people have been arrested in Brunswick for the incident that put a 19-year-old in intensive care. It happened at a house party on St. Simons Island on March 21. Two adults, Carlton Strother, 46 and Lauren Strother, 56, were charged with maintaining a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Three others arrested were teens with charges ranging from simple battery to criminal trespass, misdemeanors.

During a news conference Monday, District Attorney Keith Higgins went into detail about what was wrong with information on the case that came out on social media.

Higgins says Treng Lehrkamp, 19, voluntarily got drunk and blacked out. He also said Lehrkamp asked to be hosed down after an egg fight. Higgins stressed that Lehrkamp was not beaten, choked or tortured. No one poured acid down his throat, urinated on him or defecated on him.

Higgins also said the teens who took him to the hospital didn’t just drop him off, they brought him into the emergency room and made sure he was getting prompt medical attention. “That quite probably saved his life,” Higgins said. The teens also provided their names to the hospital.

According to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), the incident started at a house party on St. Simons Island. At some point, Trenton Lehrkamp, 19, was brought to a hospital emergency room by three other teens. A report said Lehrkamp’s clothes were soaked with urine, he had spray paint all over him and a small bruise on his shoulder.

An outraged community came together to demand justice for Lehrkamp, who the local chief of police said is not a victim of hazing because he’s not a minor and it was not a school-related event.

19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp is in the ICU recovering after an apparent hazing incident.

“We got a lot of people out here that got things to say and they’re afraid to say them because of where they live,” one participant told News4JAX.

Lehrkamp’s father said this is not the first time that Lehrkamp went to the house party and got hurt.

Hundreds of people rallied outside a hospital in Glynn County to show their support for the teenager who was recovering in the intensive care.