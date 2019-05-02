FLETC honors fallen officers at memorial ceremony

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers gathered Wednesday to honor FLETC graduates who lost their lives protecting the communities they serve.

Twelve names were added to the FLETC Graduates Memorial this year, bringing the total to 237 since the establishment of FLETC in 1970. Those honored were U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Christopher T. Bacon; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents Timothy A. Ensley, Dennis P. McCarthy, Thomas M. Wischerth, Robert T. Williams, and Edward J. Smith; U.S. Marshals Service Deputy U.S. Marshals Christopher D. Hill and Chase S. White; U.S. Secret Service Special Agents Myles “Colin” Johnson and Nole Remagen; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Senior Special Agent Scott Ragsdale; and National Nuclear Security Administration’s Office of Secure Transportation Agent Kristopher D. Youngberg.

FLETC Deputy Director William Fallon welcomed about 350 FLETC students, staff, community members, students, and family members who attended the morning ceremony.

“As we reflect today, I encourage you to remember our law enforcement officers who gave everything to protect us, our country, and our freedom," Fallon said. “On behalf of FLETC, we pledge to continue to work as hard as we can to train tomorrow’s deputies, officers, and agents to face every challenge in today’s operating environment.

Acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was Wednesday's keynote speaker. He emphasized the constant risk law enforcement officers and agents endure as part of their solemn oath to serve and protect our fellow citizens and keep our nation secure.

“The American law enforcement community is the family we choose, and ceremonies such as this make that simple declaration abundantly clear,” Albence said. “Our shared commitment to protect and serve the American people carries with it the somber duties of tribute and remembrance.”

A bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” concluded the ceremony as a wreath was placed in front of the memorial.

For a full listing of the honorees on the FLETC Graduates Memorial, visit fletc.gov/about-fletc/fletc-graduates-memorial.

