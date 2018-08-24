New owners officially take over troubled Jacksonville dealership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three months after the I-TEAM exposed Riverside Chevrolet on Philips Highway, which was accused of ruining customers' credit scores by failing to pay off loans on trade-ins as promised, the troubled dealership officially has new owners who promise a new commitment to the community.

The signs at the dealership have now changed to say Beaver Chevrolet, a takeover Beaver management tells the I-TEAM was finalized late last week.

You may recall, following a number of I-TEAM reports with angry customers -- many of them members of the military community -- several state agencies began investigating Riverside Chevrolet and the Ferguson family that owned it. It's also when Beaver Toyota executives made an agreement to take over managing the dealership.

"We are here to fix everything we can. We are going to be involved with anyone that has been negatively affected, from satisfying outstanding liens to helping repair credit reports to just helping establish that trust again," Beaver Toyota General Manager Nick Reuther told the I-TEAM in June.

Reuther also told us in June, Beaver's management had already paid $1.5 million to settle outstanding loans at that point, and were reimbursing employees who were owed money.

Now, Beaver isn't just managing the dealership, they now own it -- and the Ferguson family is no longer involved.

The Beaver team wants all Jacksonville car buyers to know it's a brand new Chevrolet dealership on Philips Highway, telling the I-TEAM "a bright future is ahead and happy to be here." It has launched a marketing campaign, too, so people will see all over, including on billboards and television ads, Riverside Chevrolet is now Beaver Chevrolet.

