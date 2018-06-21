Judge releases Jacksonville quadruple shooting survivor to house arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man who was the only survivor of a quadruple shooting in Jacksonville that killed his brother and two others was ordered to be placed on house arrest Thursday in Clay County court.

Kenyata Bullard's probation on a Clay County charge was revoked after Jacksonville police said they obtained surveillance video of Bullard handling a firearm at a gun store.

Police said that video was captured the same day Bullard and three others were targeted in a shooting on Town Center Parkway that ended with Bullard's companions dead and their car riddled with bullet holes.

Those killed were identified as 19-year-old Jercoby Groover, 18-year-old Royale Smith Jr. and Bullard's younger brother, 18-year-old Trevon Bullard.

Kenyata Bullard was wounded but survived and was released from the hospital. Bullard was hit eight times, according to court records.

Kenyata Bullard, also known as Yungeen Ace, had been sentenced to 31 months of probation last October after pleading no contest to being an accessory after the fact in a Clay County case.

That probation was revoked after he was accused of violating the terms by handling a gun, but a judge restored the probation Thursday and placed Bullard on six months of house arrest. Bullard must wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Some of the bullets that hit Bullard have yet to be removed. The judge said if the bullets are removed, they will become evidence in the case.

A reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the quadruple shooting has been increased from $3,000 to $8,000. To be eligible for the reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

