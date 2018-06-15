Quadruple shooting survivor caught on camera at gun store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The lone survivor of a quadruple shooting on Town Center Parkway was captured on surveillance video handling a pistol at a gun store the day of the shooting, according to his attorney.

That video was enough to prompt police to arrest Kenyata Bullard, 20, on a probation violation charge.

"He did not fire the gun. He did not leave the store with the gun, and he did not have a gun on him that night," attorney David Haas said.

Bullard was one of four young men in a car that was targeted by gunfire June 5 near the St. Johns Town Center. The other three, including Bullard's brother, were killed.

Bullard was wounded but survived and was released from the hospital, police said. He was arrested shortly after.

When Bullard's name and photo made the news the day after the shooting, Art Jones said he immediately recognized Bullard as a man who brushed past him at Shooters gun store on University Boulevard the same day as the shooting.

“They headed right to the pistol display cases. At that time, I left. I didn’t want to be involved in anything. I just left,” Jones said.

Hours after that brief encounter, Bullard and his companions were ducking from bullets. Only Bullard came out alive.

Jones called police to report seeing Bullard the day of the shooting.

Investigators later found the surveillance video from the store, which Haas said he was told shows Bullard leaving without a weapon. He said he wants to see the video for himself.

Haas has filed a motion for emergency bond so Bullard can attend his 18-year-old brother's funeral.

Trevon Bullard, 19-year-old Jercoby Groover and 18-year-old Royale Smith Jr., died in the shooting.

According to police, Kenyata Bullard, also known as Yungeen Ace, was sentenced to 31 months of probation last October after pleading no contest to being an accessory after the fact in a Clay County case. Police said handling a firearm violates the terms of Bullard's probation.

The emergency bond motion says that before the violation involving the gun, Bullard had successfully completed his substance abuse counseling and treatment and has been clean since.

Bullard's arraignment on the probation violation charge is set for July 11. He’s being held without bond in the Clay County jail.

