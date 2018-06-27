Advocates demand answers in Jacksonville transgender attacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of Jacksonville's LGBTQ community are demanding answers after a transgender woman was murdered over the weekend, the fourth attack on a transgender woman since February.

The Jacksonville Transgender Action Committee and other organizations gathered Tuesday evening before heading to City Hall to voice their concerns about the lack of protection for transgender women.

Those who spoke with News4Jax said they feel the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is not doing enough to make transgender people safe, citing the lack of arrests made so far in the four outstanding cases.

Organizers called for Sheriff's Office personnel to undergo sensitivity training when it comes to dealing with LGBTQ victims. Some took things a step further, calling for Sheriff Mike Williams' resignation.

Paige Mahogany Parks with the Transgender Awareness Project said the cases aren't being handled properly, saying they're stagnating because they're not receiving the attention they deserve.

"If they can't do their job, why don't they give the job to someone else who can do the job?" Parks said.

She's not alone.

Avery Garner, pastor for St. Luke's Community Church, said the Sheriff's Office has demonstrated a lack of respect for transgender individuals when homicide victims are identified by their former names.

Some community members claim police have misgendered the transgender female victims which they believe is hindering their investigations. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/mNClWtProz — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) June 26, 2018

"The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office continues to disrespect the dead and the living when they misgender these individuals. These were black women," said Garner.

"We insist on the respect that they deserve," he added.

Attempts on Tuesday to reach the Sheriff's Office for comment on the outcry were not successful. It's worth noting a reporter contacted the public information office after business hours.

Thirteen transgender individuals, including three in Jacksonville, have been killed nationwide so far in 2018. Saturday's killing is the latest in a string of four shootings with transgender victims:

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.