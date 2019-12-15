Man in critical after being shot during robbery, Brunswick police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery Saturday evening, the Brunswick Police Department said.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a call about shots fired in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and F Street. Police said they learned a 34-year-old man had been shot. The man was treated at the scene and then airlifted to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville, where he was in critical condition at last check, police said.

Detectives said they also learned that the man had been robbed at gunpoint by two people while he was walking from a local store.

The Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 912-279-2650 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.