Man arrested after deadly shooting outside Rafters on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – A man was arrested after another man was shot and killed about 12:30 a.m. Sunday outside Rafters on St. Simons Island, the Glynn County Police Department said.

Police said an altercation began inside the business on Mallery Street and then two men then went outside, where the suspect, 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins, got a firearm from a car and began shooting.

Police have not identified the victim but said he was shot twice and began running toward Mallery Street and Ocean Boulevard. He was transported to Southeast Georgia Health in Brunswick, where he died.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with murder.