Police: Man dies after fight at Waffle House in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A man died after a fight Sunday morning at a Waffle House, the Brunswick Police Department said.

Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to a call about shots fired at the restaurant on Altama Avenue. Investigators said they learned that there had been a physical altercation between two men.

Daryl Fredrick Jr., 30, was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus, where he died, police said.

Police said the other man took off after the altercation, which the Brunswick News reported that the police report shows happened outside the Waffle House.

The Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 912-279-2650 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.