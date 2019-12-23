Mayor: Time to pull plug on talks of selling JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday called on the JEA Board of Directors to end the invitation to negotiate, or ITN, process to find potential suitors to purchase all or part of the city-owned utility.

The process has come under fire from City Council members, with one saying the city could be left open to a lawsuit if the process continued on its current path.

“The public’s view of that (process) has been eroded due to missteps over the last few months," the mayor said Monday. “It’s time to stop. I hope everyone goes home and has a happy holiday, and that we come back and get JEA back to doing the business that it’s done for its ratepayers all along.”

Curry said he’s spoken with the interim JEA CEO Melissa Dykes, the board chair and council members and asked the board chair to call a meeting to put an end to the ITN process.

He said he wants all information surrounding the process to be made public as soon as possible.

“We’ve got too many big things we’ve got to do in this city,” Curry said. “We can’t be singularly focused, as a city, on one issue, and this has become a one-issue conversation in this town.”

On Saturday evening, City Councilman Matt Carlucci issued a statement, warning the utility company’s board to stop the ITN process or else the city could be sued if the City Council stops it.

“If JEA board ends this process to privatization and or recapitalization they are immune to lawsuits from the bidders per the ITN contractural agreement,” he said, in part. “However, if the JEA board of directors passes this ITN on to the Jacksonville City Council, if we the Council stop the process, we are opening our city to serious lawsuits as the ITN contract does not exempt the council.”

Only the JEA can stop the ITN (privatization) w/o reprisal of lawsuit(s). If the JEA passes this to the council and we shut it down, then the city can be sued by the bidders.JEA must pull the plug. — Matt Carlucci (@matt_carlucci) December 21, 2019

Carlucci said he plans on attending the next JEA meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 28 and bringing this up during public comment.

The push to end the controversial talks of selling the city-owned utility is part of the ongoing turmoil at JEA that resulted last week in the removal of CEO Aaron Zahn and the departure of JEA’s top legal adviser. They had come under fire over their involvement in a controversial bonus program that could have netted top executives hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Clearly, that raised a whole lot of flags. All of us, when we saw that, it appeared outrageous,” Curry said of the bonus plan.

The State Attorney’s Office is also looking into the situation at JEA.