City Councilman releases letter for grand jury investigation into JEA sales talk

A Jacksonville City Councilman wants a grand jury investigation surrounding the JEA sales talk process. It follows Mayor Lenny Curry’s push to speed discussions of its future including the current sales talks.

On Saturday night, City Councilman Matt Carlucci released a letter stating that he will file a resolution at Monday’s meeting to drum up support for a grand jury to investigate potential ethics violations and conflicts of interest, including CEO Aaron Zahn’s ties to a lobbyist. Carlucci’s letter stated his reasons in six points: “JEA, the city’s largest asset, was put up for sale despite the following—

1. Approving the multi-million invitation to negotiate without giving the Jacksonville City Council and the City Council Auditor sufficient notice.

2. JEA CEO and Board placed the largest city asset up for sale without ample notice to the City Council, the City Council Auditor and without any form of public engagement.

3. An apparent attempt to confuse the City Council, City Council Auditor and the public by using conflicting language terms such as recapitalization in place of privatizing.

4. Potential conflicts of interest and ethics violations by approving on July 23rd 2019 invitation to negotiate resolution despite a May 2018 resolution ending the sale of the JEA.

5. Moving the negotiations to Atlanta in an attempt to hide the proceedings.

6. Potential conflicts of interest and ethics violations by the JEA CEO in not disclosing to JEA’s Ethics department or the State of Florida that he co-owned property with a JEA lobbying firm.”

It's the latest development in the ongoing saga that could change the future of the city utility.

Ultimately, the sale of JEA must be put before the voters of Jacksonville prior to the sale being finalized.

The public should learn more on Monday when several council members met to talk about JEA and this process. Zahn might be at the meeting.