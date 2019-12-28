Man shot & killed at Baldwin truck stop laid to rest

BALDWIN, Fla. – The man who police say was gunned down by his coworker at a Baldwin truck stop was laid to rest in Northwest Jacksonville on Saturday morning.

Investigators are calling the shooting a case of workplace violence. They said the suspect and the victim worked together at Rinaudo Enterprises, a trucking company.

Loved ones say 58-year-old Todd Phillips is the man who died at the Pilot gas station more than a week ago. Leroy Edwards Jr., 56, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

It was a quiet morning as Phillips’ loved ones entered the Holy Tabernacle Church. Cars lined the streets and wrapped the around the block as people filled the church to pay their respects.

Friends and family did not wish to speak with News4Jax, but they previously said Phillips loved to fish and spent many days relaxing on the banks of the Ribault River. Several people said he lived in the Ken Knight neighborhood and that he will be greatly missed.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

While family and friends honor and remember Phillips, there was another person who was shot, who police did not identify. News4Jax found the other man shot was also an employee of the trucking company.