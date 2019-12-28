More fallout: JEA’s vice president of government affairs resigning

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Sherry Hall, JEA’s vice president and chief government affairs officer, has issued a notice to resign, the utility confirmed to News4Jax on Saturday.

According to JEA spokeswoman Gina Kyle, Hall submitted her two weeks notice on Friday. Kyle said Hall plans to take a job with the City of Jacksonville, but she didn’t have details about the position.

Hall began her role with the utility in July, according to JEA’s website.

On Friday, News4Jax learned Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher no longer works for the city-owned utility. Kyle said Joe Orfano will take over as interim CFO.

It’s unclear if Wannemacher resigned or was terminated. Wannemacher and Hall’s departure comes after the JEA Board of Directors voted Tuesday to end the process of finding potential suitors to purchase JEA. Before that happened, nine suitors were still in the running to acquire JEA.

According to JEA’s website, Hall previously worked for the City of Jacksonville Department of Public Works as director of communications for the Water and Sewer Expansion Authority. She also served as policy director for former Mayor John Peyton, and she most recently served as the chief administrative officer for the Duval County Tax Collector.