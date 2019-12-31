Family of 22 year old killed by officer calls for JSO to release body camera footage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About two dozen people gathered outside police headquarters Monday night to raise awareness about the death of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson.

Johnson was killed by a Jacksonville police officer on Dec. 14.

JSO said when officers were speaking with Johnson during a traffic stop, they learned he had a gun in the car.

Johnson initially complied, but he then pushed an officer and reached for a gun, according to JSO.

Now the Jacksonville Community Action Committee wants police body camera footage to be released.

His cousin was among those demonstrating Monday night.

“We’d like to have justice. If it happened the way they said it happened just show us the cameras,” cousin Lisa Ross said. “Show us the footage and we’ll be okay with that and we can start to grieve. But until then we’re going to have these questions and we’re not going to stop till we find out what happened.”

Ross said that Johnson was sweet and loving and not the kind of person to ever harm a police officer.

She said this holiday season has especially hard for their family, not only because they are grieving his loss, but because they still have many unanswered questions.

Attorney Lee Merritt told News4Jax earlier this month that there are witnesses who have provided different versions of events than what officers have said took place, and that those versions could be the basis for a potential wrongful death lawsuit.