Looking back at Jake Godbold’s accomplishments through the years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether it was as a city councilman, council president, mayor of Jacksonville or just a resident, Jake Godbold left his mark on the “Bold City.”

Godbold died Thursday at his Northside home. He was 86.

Here’s a look at his legendary life as an inspiring leader and a generous public servant who strived to improve the lives of the people of Jacksonville.

Years in public office

Godbold was elected to Jacksonville City Council in 1967, just after consolidation . He served for 11 years.

In 1978, while council president, Godbold was appointed to take Mayor Hans Tanzler’s place for the last six months of the term after Tanzler announced he would be resigning his position for governor.

The following year, Godbold was elected to the first of his two terms as mayor.

He was re-elected in 1983, serving a total of 8½ years in the mayor’s office

City’s rapid growth

Under Godbold’s leadership, Jacksonville saw tremendous development, especially downtown, during what was called the “The Billion Dollar Decade."

The Jacksonville Landing opened in June 1987 on the Northbank to much fanfare. When it opened, the riverfront mall included name-brand stores and restaurants, which were packed with customers. It was seen as an attraction that could bring downtown Jacksonville back to life.

The Southbank Riverwalk was built.

The old Union Terminal train station was converted into the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The Mayo Clinic opened in Jacksonville.

Modernization of fire department

When he was mayor, Godbold helped an outdated, underpaid fire department become modern, professional and state of the art.

Full Screen 1 / 20 Jacksonville's first consolidated City Council and Mayor Hans Tanzler (back row, fifth from left). Jake Godbold is the second man on the left in the back row.

Entertainment

Godbold started the Jacksonville Jazz Festival in collaboration with public television station WJCT.

Godbold helped Jacksonville land one of the stops on Michael Jackson’s Victory Tour that traveled to 10 cities across America from July to December 1984. Not only did the tour come to Jacksonville, but the Jackson brothers performed three nights straight at the Gator Bowl, the city’s football stadium at the time.

Godbold lit the spark of Colt fever, which led ultimately, two mayors later, to Jacksonville getting an NFL expansion team. More than 50,000 people would turn out in the old Gator Bowl in August 1979 to try to convince team owner Robert Irsay that “We want the Colts.” It wasn’t in the cards at the time, but the event got national attention and set the stage for Jacksonville’s long march to win its own NFL team. Godbold was at Channel 4 on that unforgettable day --Nov. 30, 1993 -- when the news came that the NFL was awarding Jacksonville an expansion team, 14 years after the then-mayor started this quest for the city’s future.

Life after public office