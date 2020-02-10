Committee opens JEA probe amid revelations on costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The special Jacksonville City Council committee formed to investigate the JEA’s failed effort to sell itself begins by laying out its plans at its first meeting Monday morning.

Councilman Rory Diamond, who heads the committee, said he will introduce an 80-point document request and will outline the direction the investigation will take.

“The legal expenses are absolutely disgusting, the amount of taxpayer dollars thrown at this effort to sell JEA," Diamon said. "What’s worse is some of it was spent without being authorized by JEA.”

News4Jax learned Friday that JEA could be on the hook for nearly $13million in legal fees during its attempt to find a buyer -- a process that was overwhelmingly unpopular and mostly took place outside of public scrutiny.

The I-TEAM learned from an invoice log on the JEA’s Invitation to Negotiate process that the utility hired 16 law firms and has paid over $1.1 million for services so far -- and most invoices for that work are still pending payment.

Most of that money is expected to go to one New York-based law firm.

“Please keep in mind that this is the estimate to date, and it is likely to change as items continue to be processed," JEA spokeswoman Gina Kyle said in a statement. “Also keep in mind, that (the Office of General Counsel) is reviewing legal invoices as they are received. There may be items included on the invoices that ultimately are removed if they are found to be outside of the scope, contract or guidelines.”

