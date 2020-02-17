Riverside shooting victim identified as Nassau County man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones have identified a man shot dead following a fight over the weekend in Jacksonville’s Riverside neighborhood, according to a local anti-crime organization.

Blake Hendrix, 23, of Callahan, was found dead by police answering a report about shots fired near King Street early Sunday morning, M.A.D. D.A.D.S. Jacksonville wrote in a Facebook post.

“Please break the code of silence for this family,” the group’s post said.

Hendrix, a West Nassau High School graduate, was shot after a fight broke out while he was out on the town with friends, two unnamed friends previously told News4Jax.

Off-duty officers working near King and Forbes streets heard gunshots ring out about 2 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. After speaking with bystanders, the officers were pointed to a nearby business and they soon found a man lying dead in the road.

Detectives spoke with multiple witnesses in hopes of piecing together what happened. They’re currently trying to identify anyone who might have been involved, or those who saw what led up to the shooting.

Sunday’s shooting unfolded two blocks away from where Daniel Rowe, a 24-year-old bar employee, was shot and killed in 2015 while taking out the trash. One man got life in prison for that case, while a second man is serving a 20-year sentence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing 866-845-TIPS.