St. Johns County School District ramps up coronavirus plans as virus spreads

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School District decided Tuesday to postpone a choir trip to Italy as travel restrictions tighten amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The St. Johns County Center for the Arts Chamber Singers, who were selected to perform at the Rome International Choral Festival at the Vatican in June, will reschedule the trip for next year “due to the concern for the health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and chaperones.”

The change comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

All of Italy and its 60 million residents have been placed under lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, part of a raft of sweeping quarantine measures intended to contain the outbreak, CNN reported. More than 9,000 cases have been confirmed.

The district’s continued response to the challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19 were a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s St. Johns County School Board meeting.

“I think one of the biggest challenges is that the conditions seem to be changing,” Superintendent Tim Forson told News4Jax. “As we plan and move forward, it goes from something that seemed to be far away and not impact us to something that could have a very direct impact on our school district. We need to make sure that we ramp up our own plans and our own ability to be responsive.”

There is a level of anxiety for parents and staff surrounding the virus, Forson said, especially as two recent cases of coronavirus were confirmed in nearby Volusia County.

Forson said St. Johns County may be susceptible due to tourism and the fact that Interstate 95 runs through the heart of the county.

“If it gets large scale then we have to be ready,” Forson said.

The district said it planned to send out a communication to parents and students by the end of the day Tuesday that would lay out a plan moving forward.

The plans would likely echo those sent out by other school districts in the state that would recommend self-isolation for students who plan to travel out of the country, especially to highly-affected areas. Spring break for St. Johns County schools is next week.

Two employees in the district told News4Jax that teachers are being asked to keep a list of all students who travel during spring break for possible quarantines. The district had already increased cleaning by the custodial staff and encouraged parents to keep sick children home.

Forson said the district is also working through a plan that would address what would happen if the district is forced to cancel classes and move to remote learning.

“In areas that are more rural (and lack access to the internet) that will be a challenge,” Forson said.

The district said any major changes like school closures would come from the local health department.

“The only thing to predict is that it will get much worse before it gets much better,” Forson said.