Duval County schools to announce coronavirus impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Superintendent Diana Greene will address how Duval County schools will be impacted by coronavirus at a news conference at 4 p.m. today. Students are scheduled to return from spring break on Monday.

Earlier Friday, both Bolles and Providence announced they will offer online-only classes when their students return from spring break.

This comes the morning after the Florida Department of Health announced the first positive cases in Duval and Clay counties. Cases in St. Johns and Nassau counties were announced earlier in the week. The Florida Department of Health has announced there are 42 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

More than a dozens school systems in Georgia -- mostly in metro Atlanta -- plan to close for at least one week, many for two and some indefinitely. In Southeast Georgia, no school districts have announced closures but athletic events and some other activities have been canceled.

As of Friday morning, there were 42 confirmed cases in Georgia.