Flagler County suspends vacation rental operations, orders travelers from Louisiana to self-quarantine

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County on Monday signed issued two Emergency Orders that mirror the Executive Orders executed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend vacation rental operations, and to add Louisiana to the states that have substantial community spread of COVID-19 thus requiring those entering Florida to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from entry.

Emergency Order 2020-03 reiterates the statewide isolation order and additionally requires any lodging facility to maintain a report of individuals occupying a room in their facility from those areas. Lodging facilities must also provide the report under oath when requested by Florida Health, Flagler County, or law enforcement.

Additionally, the lodging facility must provide all guests from those areas a copy of the order, and when they receive reservation inquiries from those areas, they must inform them of the order.

“These Emergency Orders will allow us to issue second-degree misdemeanor citations for those who fail to comply with these local and state measures,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “Vacation rentals also run the risk of having their local certificates terminated if they are out of compliance.”

While vacation rental operations are suspended, the order does not include long-term rentals, hotels, motels, inns, resorts, timeshares or non-transient public lodging facilities. Violations may be reported to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

Louisiana joins New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as areas of substantial community spread of COVID-19. Individuals entering Florida from these areas must do the following: self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from entry and notify people in Florida with whom they have had contact within the last 21 days that they traveled from an area of substantial community spread.

“We have an amazing community, and can get through this together,” said Lord. “We can all help limit the duration of these impacts by following CDC guidance.”

Officials urge all residents and businesses to follow Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, to include:

Practicing social distancing -- people should keep 6 feet of space between one another and keep groups to less than 10.

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Limiting trips to essential travel only.

Avoiding close contact with people who are or may be sick.

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others, and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 bar, restaurant or lodging establishment concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

