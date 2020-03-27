Flagler school employees go virtual on Monday

BUNNELL, Fla. – All Flagler Schools personnel will begin working remotely beginning Monday. As Flagler County’s largest employer, Superintendent James Tager felt it was the best thing the school district could do as local health officials try to flatten the curve of novel coronavirus cases.

“The health of all our employees is my main concern,” Tager said Friday. “We’ve got great teachers ready to start our Virtual Education plan Monday, and I believe it’s the best health-related move to simply have the vast majority of our 1,700 employees remain home.”

Tager told staff earlier Friday that everyone is to work remotely, remain available during their normal work hours and, if needed, be able to come to their worksites. This move will not impact employee pay.

Flagler schools have closed school campuses through April 15 under the recommendation of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. The decision to reopen our campuses will come at their direction.

“I’ve told our staff that this county has survived hurricanes, flooding and devastating fires over the years," Tager said. "I’m confident we will overcome this pandemic and this is the right move to do our part in that battle.”

The Food and Nutrition Services team will continue to serve meals to children 18 years old and younger at four school-based sites as well as the community sites.