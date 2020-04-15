32207 makes up over 20% of Duval County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As more and more COVID-19 testing results are coming back, we’re getting a better look at what areas in Jacksonville have the highest number of cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Health’s map, Duval County’s 32207 ZIP code, which includes the San Marco and St. Nicholas neighborhoods, still had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases locally, with 155 cases. That’s up 61 cases from the 94 reported eight days ago.

The numbers show 32207 made up 21.1% of the 735 cases reported Wednesday morning in Duval County.

According to the state, the ZIP code data is compiled based on COVID-19 patients’ residences, but if information is missing, it may be based on where a patient’s health care provider is located or the location of the lab that did the test. News4Jax asked health officials whether the high number of cases in the 32207 ZIP code is due to cases at the hospital in that area, but no one could confirm that.

The ZIP code with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases also remained the same. The 32256 ZIP code, which includes Baymeadows and Deerwood, had 52 reported cases -- up 14 from the 38 that were reported more than a week ago.

The 32216 ZIP code, which includes the Sans Souci and Holiday Hill neighborhoods, had 38 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

But we are now seeing more COVID-19 cases across the city, though the numbers are not as high in other areas.

For example, on Jacksonville’s Northside, there were 35 COVID-19 cases recorded in the 32208 ZIP code as of Wednesday afternoon. In the 32225 ZIP code, a large area that includes Regency and East Arlington, there were 32 confirmed cases. The Westside’s 32210 ZIP code and the 32218 ZIP code in Oceanway were both reporting 30 cases. At the beaches, in the 32250 ZIP code, there were 29 confirmed cases.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday that “it looks like we may have flattened the curve," meaning fewer positive cases are being reported each day.

Jacksonville’s infection rate (5.3%) sits well below the state average (10.4%), despite being the state’s largest and most populous city.

To view the number of positive cases in a ZIP code in Florida, click the “Florida ZIP codes” tab at the bottom of the map below.