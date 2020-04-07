Which Jacksonville ZIP codes have the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a news briefing on Tuesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry spoke about the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville, saying he knows there will continue to be an increase over the next couple of weeks.

Curry stressed that the results are showing only 5-6% positives from the thousands of people who have been tested in the area. On Friday, the Florida Department of Health updated its state map, introducing a way to track cases down to the ZIP code.

On Saturday, the map showed that the 32207 led the way for number of reported cases in Duval County. That remained true on Tuesday afternoon as the ZIP code, which includes neighborhoods like San Marco, St. Nicholas, Lakewood, Pine Forest, Spring Park and Miramar, had 94 reported cases. That number is up from the 54 that were reported Saturday.

The 32256 ZIP code, which accounts for the Baymeadows area and much of Jacksonville’s Southside, had 38 reported cases as of Tuesday afternoon, the second highest in Duval. It was followed by the 32225 ZIP code, which had 27 reported cases. The ZIP code includes East Arlington near Craig Field and Sandalwood.

Steve Woodard, the head of the city’s emergency operations center, said he’s aware of the areas with a higher number of cases.

"We’re monitoring all the activity and this is something that changes every day,” Woodard said.

Woodard said emergency management workers are encouraged and optimistic.

“We’re going to continue to monitor and look at each ZIP code in each area and each person who was affected,” he said.

COVID-19 testing continues in Jacksonville at various sites. Lot J is not using rapid tests, but Woodard said that could change in the future.

Lot J is limited to 250 tests a day. Woodard said they are looking at all available resources to try to see if they can come up with more tests or additional test sites. He said it’s likely the state and the city will take over the federal operational at Lot J in the coming days.