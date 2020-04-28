WATCH LIVE: New JEA Board meets for first time
JEA’s new board is meeting virtually today for the first time since being approved by the Jacksonville City Council.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board selected John Baker as its new chairman.
Watch the meeting by pressing play below:
JEA Board of Directors Meeting — April 28, 2020
Welcome to the JEA April 2020 board of directors meeting, streaming live via Webex conference from Jacksonville, Fla. Visit https://jea.com/liveboardmeeting/ to view meeting-related documents.
