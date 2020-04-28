64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: New JEA Board meets for first time

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, News
Jacksonville City Council committee investigating JEA
Jacksonville City Council committee investigating JEA

JEA’s new board is meeting virtually today for the first time since being approved by the Jacksonville City Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board selected John Baker as its new chairman.

Watch the meeting by pressing play below:

JEA Board of Directors Meeting — April 28, 2020

Welcome to the JEA April 2020 board of directors meeting, streaming live via Webex conference from Jacksonville, Fla. Visit https://jea.com/liveboardmeeting/ to view meeting-related documents. Click Follow in the video window to get notifications of JEA l

Posted by JEA on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: