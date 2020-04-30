Ex-Jaguars Telvin Smith bonds out of jail as details emerge on sex charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith bonded out of jail Wednesday night following his arrest on a charge that he had sex with an underage girl.

Smith, 29, was booked into the Duval County jail about 5 p.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual activity with a certain minor, jail logs show. He posted $50,000 bond about 10 p.m.

The arrest stems from an allegation made by a teenager who came forward in November, the same month the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office initially raided Smith’s Queens Harbour home.

The pair first met Aug. 27, 2019, at the victim’s workplace, according to Smith’s arrest warrant, and she told him she was underage. The two began talking over the phone and social media.

Four days later, the pair agreed to meet at a shopping center on the Southside, the warrant states. The teen told police she got into Smith’s Cadillac SUV and they drove to his home.

At some point that night, the victim told police, the pair had sex in Smith’s home movie theater and his bedroom. Then, she said, Smith gave her a ride to the lot where she parked her car.

It was then that Smith offered the girl $200, which she turned down, according to the warrant. She told police she was pressured to take the money and relented when she accepted $100.

“Smith told Victim not to tell anyone about this incident as he could go to jail,” the warrant states. “Smith told Victim that if anyone raised concerns about them speaking, to say that Smith was serving as a ‘mentor’ to her.”

On her way home, the teen told police, she called a relative and mentioned what happened. She said she asked about getting birth control.

Several days later, she told police, the two met again — this time at an area mall — and then had sex in Smith’s SUV in a nearby parking lot.