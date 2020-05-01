Strange lights in the sky? John Gaughan explains what it was

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday evening, the News4Jax newsroom received phone calls from many viewers and Facebook messages about a string of white lights that floated across the sky over parts of Northeast Florida.

Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan did a bit of investigating.

They weren’t aliens.

“Leave it to Elon Musk,” John said.

SpaceX has been working on its Starlink telecommunication project. The goal is to eventually create fast internet services across the globe.

“Every time there’s a rocket launch, they go out and they drop these little satellites out back behind the spacecraft itself and so they create this train and the lights go across the sky, something like that -- up, up and away," John said.

Unfortunately, a lot of the photos we’ve seen from Thursday night didn’t really capture it too well, but we shared a couple in the video above. If you have a photo, share it with us on the News4Jax Facebook page.

Here’s a link to track the Starlink satellites.