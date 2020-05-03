Here are the businesses still waiting for the green light to reopen in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Under phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen Florida, several places will remain closed.

Here are several different businesses still waiting for the green light to reopen:

Barbershops

Hair salons

Gyms

Personal services

Bars

This weekend, DeSantis met with owners of barbershops and hair and nail salons in Orlando to discuss how to eventually reopen those businesses with small risk.

Several of the business owners suggested additional safety precautions, including required masks for customers, increased cleaning practices and limiting the number of people allowed inside at a time.

As all of Florida’s state parks will reopen Monday, the same day restaurants and retail stores can open back up at 25% capacity, schools will continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year and visits to senior living facilities remain prohibited.

DeSantis has not announced when the state will advance to phase two or allow more openings.