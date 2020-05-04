Jacksonville’s beaches now open 24/7, with limits

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Among the changes Monday as stay-at-home orders are lifted was that people can now visit the water on Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville Beach all the time, but there are still limitations.

When Mayor Lenny Curry and the three beaches’ mayors reopened the beaches just over two weeks ago, they limited the hours to mornings and late afternoons/evenings. As of Monday, there are no longer time limitations, the beaches are opening for exercise only -- walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, and surfing.

Unlike the beaches in Nassau, St. Johns and Flagler counties, beachgoers in Duval County are still prohibited from bringing chairs, blankets, coolers, grills and sunbathing.

Jacksonville Beach is only permitting dogs on the beach between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. Jacksonville Beach will be lifting restrictions on:

Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts

Skate park at Sunshine Park

Playground equipment

Curry said Monday he has talked with the beaches mayors when to drop the additional limitations, but he wouldn’t commit to a timetable.

“We will have more information on that in the days ahead. Cooperation from the public is crucial (to) allow for the continual gradual easing of restrictions," Curry said.

Curry said if people cooperate with and follow guidelines about social distancing, wearing masks in public, frequent hand washing protocols, he’s confident that not only will limits on beach activities end, but the reopening of the city and state will move to phase two quickly.