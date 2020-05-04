Appointments don’t prevent long line for Jacksonville stimulus payments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After all appointment slots that were made available filled in less than 24 hours, the need for Jacksonville’s $1,000 stimulus was clear.

That need was on full display Monday morning as residents lined up around the library awaiting their appointments.

Long lines wrapped around the library’s people waiting for appointments for the local thousand dollar stimulus payment.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/e0vCEQyUcz — Jim Piggott (@wjxtjimpiggott) May 4, 2020

Appointments and distribution of payment cards to eligible Duval County residents began at 9 a.m. Monday and will last through most of May. The distribution will be on payment cards and the money is targeted to help residents pay their mortgage, rent or utilities.

Under guidelines recommended by Mayor Lenny Curry and unanimously approved by City Council last week, each Jacksonville household that earns under $75,000 and has documentation they’ve taken a 25% income loss due to coronavirus could apply to get the stimulus money.

According to the city’s website, the procedure for the appointments is for residents to enter at the Duval/Main Street entrance of the Downtown Library and for each person to keep a safe distance while in line.

Residents, many wearing face masks, appeared to be trying to space out as the line wrapped around the library.

Once inside, they will go to the auditorium, where seats will be marked and again, social distancing will be required. Each person will be called for their appointment and go back out to the hallway to wait in marked spots. Eventually, they will end up at an intake room, where they will be asked to show documentation that they were employed on Feb. 29 and explain the 25% loss in income.

Applicants will also need to know their Social Security numbers.

No proof of the loss of income will be needed, but the information will be verified. People will leave that area and wait in another area until called into another room where they will be issued a payment card worth $1,000.

Only one person per household is eligible for this payment and it’s on an honor system. But like federal taxes, the city can come back and check to make sure the person was telling the truth. Since its federal money, federal laws will apply.

Since the appointments are to verify the applicants meet the requirements, more slots could open up if current applicants don’t meet the guidelines.

The demand to signup led to some frustration when phone lines and a website first opened Friday morning. More than half of the 40,000 appointments were gone in two hours.