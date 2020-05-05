Curry staffer refuses to appear before committee investigating JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Stephanie Burch, Mayor Lenny Curry’s deputy chief administrative officer, refused to appear on Tuesday before a special Jacksonville City Council committee investigating the failed attempted to sell JEA, committee chair Rory Diamond said.

The Special Investigatory Committee on JEA voted to have attorneys, either with the Office of General Counsel or the committee’s outside attorneys, draft a letter to Curry or Brian Hughes, the mayor’s chief administrative officer, requesting Burch either appear before the committee, or for a sworn interview with outside attorneys, as a condition of her employment.

The committee set a deadline for response by the close of business on Thursday. If she declines, the committee said it would discuss a potential subpoena on Friday. Jacksonville General Counsel Jason Gabriel said there is a provision in the city code, requiring city employees to comply with investigations, and it’s up to the agency -- in this case, the mayor’s office -- to enforce.

When asked whether the mayor’s office was not requiring Burch -- who was involved in the ITN, or Invitation to Negotiate, process -- to testify, a city spokesperson sent the following response:

“The Office of General Counsel advised our employees to obtain outside counsel in this matter. We have urged our employees to follow legal guidance from their personal attorneys as well as from OGC."

Curry said last month when a federal grand jury issued a subpoena to JEA, seeking records related to the scuttled attempt to sell the city-owned utility, that he and his office we’re going to comply if asked to do anything.

Meanwhile, a second major storyline surrounding JEA was unfolded on Tuesday, with the JEA Board of Directors voting unanimously to appoint Paul McElroy, the utility’s former CEO, to fill in as the interim CEO of JEA> This comes after the board, in a surprise move, voted unanimously last month to remove interim CEO Melissa Dykes, who took over after former CEO Aaron Zahn was fired. Zahn’s hiring followed McElroy’s resignation in 2018.