Memorial run planned for jogger shot and killed on what would have been 26th birthday

Published: May 8, 2020, 7:16 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 7:25 am

SATILLA SHORES, Ga. – Family, friends, and supporters of Ahmaud Arbery plan to run 2.23 miles on what would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday. The run is symbolic of the date Arbery died.

Arbery was gunned down while jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood on February 23 by a father and son who claimed they were making a citizens arrest.

The social group, I RUN WITH MAUD, organized a dedication distance run. They’re asking people to participate to show support in the search for justice for Arbery by running, jogging, or walking 2.23 miles in your favorite place to run or walk, this Friday, May 8, 2020, which is Ahmaud’s birthday.

The group also asked participants to post a short dedication, message, or video with #IRunWithMaud to help lift the family’s spirits.

Ahmaud Arbery was an avid runner, who in his wrongful death, died doing what he loved, according to the group.