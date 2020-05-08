Social media group supports men who shot and killed unarmed jogger

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – While outrage spreads like wildfire across the country over the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmad Arbery, support is also growing for the men who killed him.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.

The death investigation of Ahmaud Arbery has been passed through three district attorneys in the two and a half months since the man was shot and killed while jogging through a Glynn County neighborhood on the afternoon of Feb. 23.

During that time, the details of the case were mostly under the radar of public interest until outrage erupted when a video was released showing Arbery’s killing. Since then, a majority of support surfaced for Arbery’s family, but thousands are banding together for the McMichaels.

The father and son were arrested Thursday, two days into the GBI’s investigation of the killing. Recently, the group Christians Against Google changed their Facebook page name to Justice for Gregory and Travis Michael.

An ‘about’ section on the group page reads, “These 2 God-fearing men were only trying to protect their neighborhood. This area has had a string of break-ins and this man fit the description and did not comply with simple commands. Our hearts go out to the McMichael family in their time of need. Amen.”

Thee page was created on July 22, 2017, but only recently changed its name to Justice for Gregory and Travis Michael, according to Facebook.