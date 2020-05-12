Reports: Autopsy finds Ahmaud Arbery was hit by 3 shotgun blasts

An autopsy report found Ahmaud Arbery was hit by three gunshot blasts, according to published media reports.

TMZ and the Associated Press reported Monday that the autopsy report found one shot grazed his right wrist, and the other two struck him in the chest. Blood tests for various drugs and alcohol reportedly came back negative.

TMZ reported the Glynn County coroner conducted the autopsy on Feb. 24, the day after Arbery’s death, and found he died from the two shotgun wounds to his chest.

The autopsy report surfaced as Georgia’s attorney general appointed a Cobb County district attorney to take over the case.

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot Feb. 23 by the men who told police they chased him because they believed he matched the appearance of a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video. Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were arrested last week, more than two months later, after video of the shooting appeared online and provoked outrage. Federal prosecutors are also considering hate crimes charges, the Justice Department said; that would allow for a separate case in federal court.

The Associated Press said the autopsy report was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. News4Jax reached out to the GBI and the family of Arbery about the autopsy, but was still waiting for a response as of Monday evening.