Florida man drowns at Crescent Beach

A 26-year-old Florida man drowned Saturday morning while swimming at Crescent Beach, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the accidental death report, Andrew Miller of Chiefland went swimming and when he wife lost sight of him, she contacted a deputy on the beach. A search began and they found good Samaritans bringing Miller out of the water near the ramp.

They did CPR on Miller and he was rushed to Flagler Hospital, where he died.

Dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents were present along Florida’s East Coast over the weekend and red flags were flying on most beaches as Tropical Storm Arthur passed offshore.

Saturday afternoon, a father and his teenage son had to be rescued from the water near the border of Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach. They were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Lifeguards say to keep yourself safe, check beach conditions before you go, and then when you arrive, look for the color of warning signs and flags.

Green conditions indicate calm currents. Yellow is slightly more dangerous conditions but people can still be in the water. Red means high surf, and or strong currents. If you see two red flags, don’t go in.