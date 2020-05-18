Mayor Curry to hold news conference on reopening of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday night will be talking about the reopening of Jacksonville.

The mayor will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. at Toscana Little Italy on Hendricks Avenue to highlight a local business that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time that the mayor has held a live news conference not broadcast virtually.

Curry plans to address restaurant seating and outdoor venues, as well as reopenings that involve city government.

Florida allowed restaurants and shops to expand their capacity on Monday from 25% to 50%. The state also allowed gyms, libraries and museums to reopen at limited capacity.

The mayor’s work-from-home order also expired Monday.