Which government offices are open in Northeast Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Government offices throughout Northeast Florida are starting to reopen but some have yet to open their doors to the public.

Even as these facilities get back up and running, it’s important to remember that residents will likely find safety measures in place. For instance, only a few people might be allowed inside at once, or a face mask might be required. Also, even if an agency isn’t open, it’s worth checking online to see if services are available there.

Without further ado, here’s our county-by-county guide that explains what’s open and what’s closed:

Duval County

In Duval County, a lot remains closed but some facilities have reopened, like the Tax Collector’s Office on Hogan Road. It’s the only one so far in Duval County to reopen, and there are some restrictions in place.

The Property Appraiser’s Office remains closed to the public.

Also, Animal Care and Protective Services remains closed.

The Duval County Courthouse remains closed to the public until May 29, except for essential services.

Most government offices should be back open by June 1.

Libraries are set to start curbside service at certain branches this week with a 50%-opening by next week.

St. Johns County

Like Duval, St. Johns County has reopened some but not all of its government offices.

The Tax Collector’s Offices in Julington Creek and Ponte Vedra are open to county residents only.

The Clerk of Court also is open for people to get marriage licenses and passports, but these services are being provided on an appointment-only basis.

Library branches are set to reopen on Tuesday.

While the Animal Control office is open, the pet center where residents can adopt animals remains closed.

Clay County

All Tax Collector’s Offices have reopened in Clay County, but only one customer is allowed inside at a time.

The Property Appraiser’s Office in Green Cove Springs opened on Monday, but the branch in Orange Park remains closed.

Like St. Johns County, the Clerk of Court in Clay County is open for passport and marriage license applications to those who have scheduled appointments.

Libraries have reopened, but days and hours are limited.

Nassau County

The Nassau County Building Department has placed a dropbox outside its building for hand-delivered applications.

Animal Services is accepting in-person appointments in an open-space setting.

Operations at all of the county’s libraries are suspended until June 1 when curbside service is set to begin.