Windows boarded at some St. Johns Town Center stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you drove around the St. Johns Town Center on Tuesday, you might have noticed some stores that had their windows boarded.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the stores had boarded up, but on Saturday night, a heavy police presence was posted near the Town Center following a protest that turned violent in Downtown Jacksonville. Saturday’s protest and its aftermath prompted a citywide curfew Sunday night.

Confirming much of what News4Jax was able to determine from JSO arrest records on Monday, Williams said there were 25 arrests on Saturday -- 23 of them Jacksonville residents -- and another 53 on Sunday -- 39 of them Duval County residents. Most of the rest were from around Florida, he said.

Stores that had boarded their windows on Tuesday at the Town Center included Apple, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany and Company (see gallery above).

Demonstrators across Jacksonville came together on Tuesday evening for peaceful protests around the Downtown Jacksonville area and in the Nocatee neighborhood in St. Johns County.