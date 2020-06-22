Duval County jail will now test new inmates for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health will begin testing about 2,700 Jacksonville inmates after some employees and inmates of the Duval County jail were exposed to a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

“We have had now 20 inmates that we have tested that have tested positive,” said Undersheriff Pat Ivey with the Sheriff’s Office. “It has affected a few of our employees and a couple of contract employees with our health services provider in the jail.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 17 employees are in self-quarantine. The Duval County jail said it will now test every new person coming into the detention facility for the virus.

This marks the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that any positive cases have been reported at the Duval County jail.

Christian Hancock, spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, said that before the cases were reported, anyone requesting entry to the facility was asked a series of questions related to COVID-19. He said that depending on how they answered and whether they were showing symptoms determined if they would be allowed inside.

Hancock said before entering, people would have their temperature taken and that if their body temperature was elevated, they would be turned away.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the inmates and employees were exposed to the medical professional last Friday and that on the same day, two inmates tested positive.

The JSO said by Sunday, 18 more inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ben Frazier, a Jacksonville civil rights activist, said in a written statement that city officials must act more aggressively to address the issue of COVID-19 at area jails. He suggested the courts release anyone in jail on minor charges:

Who does not present a greater danger to themselves or others than the virus.

Who has fewer than 90 days left to serve.

And those charged with minor offenses who have not been released because they don’t have the money to post bond.

News4Jax asked the state attorney’s office if efforts were being made to reduce the jail population. A call was not returned as of Monday evening.