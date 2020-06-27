81ºF

More than 700 cars line up Saturday morning at Lot J testing site

News4Jax Staff

Tags: Jacksonville, Coronavirus, COVID-19 testing, Lot J
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 700 cars lined up Saturday morning at the COVID-19 testing site in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field in downtown Jacksonville, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Here’s what the association said you need to know:

  • Working air conditioning is needed.
  • Windows must remain up to maintain the safety of staff and others being tested.
  • Windows must open and close.

The demand for testing remains high. On Friday, there were long lines again at Lot J, the state’s regional testing site that can test up to 750 people each day, and wait times continued on for hours.

The drive-through testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Jax Ready said the Legends Center testing site opened at 9 a.m. with over 150 people waiting. As of about 9:40 a.m., according to JaxReady, the anticipated wait time was two hours.

The city-run walk-up site can test up to 400 per day.

