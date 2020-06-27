More than 700 cars line up Saturday morning at Lot J testing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 700 cars lined up Saturday morning at the COVID-19 testing site in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field in downtown Jacksonville, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Here’s what the association said you need to know:

Working air conditioning is needed.

Windows must remain up to maintain the safety of staff and others being tested.

Windows must open and close.

Over 700 cars in line at the state run @FLSERT Lot J #COVID19 Test Site at @TIAABankField this Saturday morning. What you need to know:



✔Working A/C is needed

✔Windows must remain up to maintain safety for staff and others being tested on site.

✔Windows must open/close pic.twitter.com/K8Vit0g4tP — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) June 27, 2020

The demand for testing remains high. On Friday, there were long lines again at Lot J, the state’s regional testing site that can test up to 750 people each day, and wait times continued on for hours.

The drive-through testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

RELATED: Here’s where you can still get tested for COVID-19 in Jacksonville and how long it may take for you to get your results | Select churches in Jacksonville area to offer free COVID-19 testing

Jax Ready said the Legends Center testing site opened at 9 a.m. with over 150 people waiting. As of about 9:40 a.m., according to JaxReady, the anticipated wait time was two hours.

The city-run walk-up site can test up to 400 per day.