City says it hasn’t received letter from physicians concerned about Republican National Convention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Sunday morning, the city had not received a letter signed by about 200 physicians who have concerns about bringing the Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, according to a city spokesperson.

The physicians, many of whom are from Northeast Florida, signed the letter to Mayor Lenny Curry and City Council, asking for the convention to be postponed or reduced in size and for the city to immediately mandate the use of masks and social distancing before the convention.

“Allowing this number of people to descend on Jacksonville is unequivocally provocative of disease, predictably harmful, and medically disrespectful to the citizens of this city, much less the rest of the country,” the letter reads, in part.

On Sunday morning, city spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton sent News4Jax a statement, saying they had not yet received the letter.

“Mayor Curry continues to work with closely with the CEOs and additional leadership from all area hospitals, speaking with them daily and listening to their valued feedback. Once we do receive a copy of this letter, we will give it consideration as we do any communication that we receive,” the statement reads, in part.

The letter surfaced as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Northeast Florida.

A poll by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab found more than half (58%) of those polled are against the city hosting the convention, which is roughly two months away. Of those polled, 71% said they are very or somewhat concerned about the spread of the coronavirus during the convention.

Curry has said there will be safety protocols, but what those measures look like will depend on where the virus stands as the convention gets closer.

“I would say, as I’ve said before, as we look at any event that is a month or two months out, We’ll assess the situation as we get close and make decisions based on the best interest of public health,” Curry said last week when he addressed the convention with reports.

The Democratic National Convention plans to be mostly virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Mayor and UNF President John Delaney, who’s now the chair of the Civic Council, sat down with News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, who’s the director of the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University, on “This Week in Jacksonville.”

“If you were mayor today, whether it was a Republican or Democratic convention, would you be seeking to hold it here in Jacksonville today?” Mullaney asked.

Delaney responded: “I think every mayor wakes up, trying to find a way to help the economy and bring more jobs to town. Whether it’s the Jehovah’s Witness, whether it’s a massive rock festival, I think everybody goes, ‘Yes.' The climate’s tough now with that virus, and it has become kind of stigmatized between the two parties. And then keep in mind, when the decision was made, the infection rates were dropping. Florida was ahead of the rest of the country. Jacksonville was ahead of Florida. The last week has been tougher, and I think it makes the call harder.”